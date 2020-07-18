Red Sox Make Roster Moves Friday July 17

Just 1 week before the start of the 60 game Summer Season, the Boston Red Sox made roster moves on Friday, July 17th.

The Red Sox added right-handed pitcher Zack Godley to their Club Player Pool as a non-roster invitee.

Godley split last season between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Toronto Blue Jays, making 33 appearances (9 starts). A 5 year major league veteran, the right-hander has made at least 25 starts in a season twice during his career, doing so with Arizona in 2017 (25) and 2018 (32). Selected by the Chicago Cubs in the 10th round of the 2013 MLB Draft, he is 37-30 with a 4.68 ERA (279 ER/536.2 IP) over 128 appearances (81 starts) with the Diamondbacks (2015-19) and Blue Jays (2019).

The Red Sox added 9 players to the Club Player Pool and assigned them to the Alternate Training Site at McCoy Stadium in Pawtucket, Rhode Island: infielder Jeter Downs, outfielder Jarren Duran, first baseman Josh Ockimey, catcher Jhonny Pereda, right-handed pitchers R.J. Alvarez, Tanner Houck and Bryan Mata, and left-handed pitchers Jay Groome and Bobby Poyner.

In addition, the club reassigned 4 players to the Alternate Training Site: right-handed pitchers Mike Shawaryn and Domingo Tapia, left-handed pitcher Mike Kickham, and catcher/infielder Connor Wong.

The Red Sox have 57 players in their Club Player Pool, including 34 members of the 40-man roster and 23 non-roster invitees.

BOSTON RED SOX CLUB PLAYER POOL (57)

PITCHERS (29): R.J. Alvarez, Matt Barnes, Ryan Brasier, Colten Brewer, Austin Brice, Nathan Eovaldi, Zack Godley, Jay Groome, Matt Hall, Kyle Hart, Heath Hembree, Tanner Houck, Brian Johnson, Mike Kickham, Robinson Leyer, Bryan Mata, Chris Mazza, Collin McHugh, Josh Osich, Martín Pérez, Bobby Poyner, Mike Shawaryn, Caleb Simpson, Jeffrey Springs, Domingo Tapia, Phillips Valdez, Marcus Walden, Ryan Weber, Brandon Workman

CATCHERS (7): Jett Bandy, Juan Centeno, Jonathan Lucroy, Jhonny Pereda, Kevin Plawecki, Christian Vázquez, Connor Wong

INFIELDERS (13): Jonathan Araúz, Xander Bogaerts, C.J. Chatham, Michael Chavis, Bobby Dalbec, Rafael Devers, Jeter Downs, Marco Hernández, Tzu-Wei Lin, Mitch Moreland, Yairo Muñoz, Josh Ockimey, José Peraza

OUTFIELDERS (8): John Andreoli, Andrew Benintendi, Jackie Bradley Jr., Jarren Duran, J.D. Martinez, Kevin Pillar, César Puello, Alex Verdugo

The Red Sox will play 2 exhibition games against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park on Tuesday, and Wednesday, July 21st and 22nd before opening the season on Friday, July 24th at home against the Baltimore Orioles. Tuesday's and Wednesday's games will be aired on 101.9 The Rock with the pregame beginning at 7 p.m. and first pitch at 7:05. Friday's pregame will begin at 6:30 p.m. with the first pitch at 7:30 p.m.