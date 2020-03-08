Red Sox Make Roster Cuts

Opening Day for the 2020 Regular Season is just 18 days away, when the Red Sox will play the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto on Thursday, March 26th. On Sunday March 8th, the Red Sox made a series of roster cuts.

8 players were reassigned to minor league camp: catcher Roldani Baldwin , catcher/infielder Connor Wong , infielder Jeter Downs , first baseman Josh Ockimey , and pitchers J. Alvarez , Trevor Hildenberger , Tanner Houck , and Mike Kickham .

, catcher/infielder , infielder , first baseman , and pitchers , , , and . 5 players were optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket: first baseman/third baseman Bobby Dalbec , infielder J. Chatham , and pitchers Kyle Hart , Mike Shawaryn , and Phillips Valdez .

, infielder , and pitchers , , and . Outfielder Marcus Wilson was optioned to Double-A Portland.

was optioned to Double-A Portland. Left-handed pitcher Yoan Aybar was optioned to High-A Salem.

You can hear every Spring Training and Regular Season game on AM 1370 WDEA and every Regular Season game on 101.9 The Rock in Aroostook County. Get your Sox on all season long!