Red Sox Lose to Yankees and Mother Nature 3-1 in Rain Shortened Game [VIDEO]

Mother Nature and the New York Yankees combined to beat the Boston Red Sox 3-1 in a rain shortened (6 inning) game in New York on Saturday, July 17th. It was Boston's first loss to the Yankees this season (7-1)

Jarren Duran wasted no time in collecting his first major league hit, taking the 1st pitch he saw from Garrit Cole into centerfield. He would score the Red Sox 1st run when Christian Arroyo drove him in, to give the Red Sox a 1-0 lead. Duran went 1-2 on the night with a walk

The Yankees tied the game in the 5th inning and in the 6th inning, with Hirakazu Sawamura, the Yankees hit back to back homers

Gary Sanchez hit his 16th homer

And that was followed by Gleyber Torres' 4th of the season.

Nathan Eovaldi started for Boston and went 5.0 innings, allowing just 2 hits and 1 run. He struck out 7 and walked 1

Sawamura took the loss and is 4-1 on the season. Josh Taylor came on in the 6th and got the final 2 outs.

Garrit Cole picked up the win for the Yankees and is 10-4 on the season. He allowed 5 hits, and struck out 11 and walked 2

Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images

There was a scary incident just before the Yankees batted in the 6th inning. Alex Verdugo threw a ball he was warming up with to a young fan in left field. An older Yankee fan got the ball and threw it hitting Verdugo in the back when he was getting ready for play. Manager Alex Cora pulled the team off the field for a few minutes before play resumed.

Manager Alex Cora on the night

The Atlanta Braves beat the Tampa Bay Rays 9-0 Saturday, so the Red Sox remain 1.5 games ahead of the Rays, in 1st place of the AL East

The Red Sox and Yankees will play the final game of the now 3-game series (Thursday's game was postponed because of COVID positive cases with the Yankees) Sunday night. The pregame is scheduled to begin at 6:08 p.m. with the 1st pitch at 7:08 p.m. on 101.9 The Rock.