Red Sox Lose to White Sox on Walk-Off Home Run 2-1 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox lost to the Chicago White Sox on Sunday afternoon, 2-1 as Leury Garcia hit a 2-out walk-off home run off of Garrett Whitlock.

Although the Red Sox regained the services of Nick Pivetta, they lost the services of Phillips Valdez who was placed on the COVID injured list.

Nick Pivetta showed no signs of rust after missing 2 starts and went 5.1 strong innings. He only allowed 3 hits and 1 run, which was unearned, striking out 5 and didn't walk a batter.

Adam Ottavino retired the last 2 batters in the the 6th inning, striking out 1 and walking 1.

Darwinzon Hernandez pitched the 7th inning and Hansel Robles pitched the 8th inning. Neither allowed a hit.

Whitlock struck out 2 batters in the 9th before allowing the winning home run.

The Red Sox managed only 4 hits in the game.

Kike Hernandez had a double and scored Boston's lone run on a sacrifice fly by Alex Verdugo.

Travis Shaw had a single and Julio Iglesias had 2 singles.

Manager Alex Cora on the game

Boston is now tied with Toronto for the top wild card spot. Toronto crushed Baltimore Sunday afternoon 22-7. The A's lost to the Rangers 4-3, and the Diamondbacks beat the Mariners 5-4. The Yankees were playing the Mets on Sunday night. A Yankee win would put them in a 3-way tie with Boston and Toronto for the top wild card spot. If the Yankees lose to the Mets, they would be 1 game back of the Blue Jays and Red Sox.

Bostons starts a 3-game series with the Seattle Mariners on Monday night. Pregame starts at 9:10 p.m. with the 1st pitch at 10:10 on AM 1370 WDEA.