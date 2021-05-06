Red Sox Lose to Tigers in 10 Innings 6-5 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox lost to the Detroit Tigers Wednesday night 6-5 in 10 innings after a little over half hour rain delayed start at Fenway Park

The game was tied 3-3 after 9 innings, but Jeimer Candelario hit a 3 run homer off of Garrett Whitlock to put Detroit up 6-3.

Boston scored 2 runs in the bottom of the 10th, but Kike Hernandez took a called 3rd strike with runners on 1st and 2nd to end the game. The win snapped Detroit's 7 game losing streak.

JD Martinez hit a game tying 2 run homer in the bottom of the 7th inning to make it 3-3. He is now tied with Ronald Auna Jr. for the major league lead with 10 home runs. He leads the majors with 20 runs batted in and 78 total bases.

Marwin Gonzalez was 2-5 and hit a RBI single in the 10th to drive in 1 of the Red Sox 2 runs.

Martin Perez started for Boston and went 5.2 innings, allowing 6 hits, 3 runs, 2 of which were earned. He struck out 6 and walked 2.

Matt Barnes pitched a perfect 9th inning for the Red Sox, striking out all 3 Tigers he faced. He has struck out 49.2% of the batters he has faced this year, 29-59 in 17 innings

Garrett Whitlock took the loss and is 0-1.He gave up the 3 runs in the 10th on 3 hits

Manager Alex Cora on the loss

Boston and Detroit conclude the 3 game series Thursday afternoon from Fenway. Nathan Eovaldi (4-2, 3.63 ERA) is scheduled to start for Boston. Pregame starts at 12:10 with the 1st pitch at 1:10 on 101.9 The Rock.