Red Sox Lose to Rays 12-4 [VIDEO]

After winning the 1st 2 games against the Tampa Bay Rays, the Red Sox lost Sunday's game 12-4 as their bullpen imploded again.

Nick Pivetta started for Boston and went 5.0 innings, allowing 8 hits and 5 runs. He struck out 4 and walked 3.

Hirokazu Sawamura pitched the 6th inning, allowing 3 runs on 4 hits. He struck out 1 and walked 2.

Ryan Brasier pitched a scoreless 7th inning, striking out 1.

Austin Davis pitched the 8th and 9th innings, allowing 3 runs on 3 hits.

Reports after the game indicate that Boston has designated for assignment Sawamura and Davis.

On a positive note for Boston, they did have 3 solo home runs.

Franchy Cordero hit a solo home run in the 3rd inning, his 8th of the season.

JD Martinez his a solo home run to lead off the 4th inning. That homer snapped a 34-game homerless streak dating back to July 10th.

Tommy Pham was 2-5 with a solo home run in the 5th inning, his 15th of the season.

Xander Bogaerts was 3-4 with a sacrifice fly. He had singles in the 3rd, 5th and 9th innings.

Bobby Dalbec was 2-2.

Isaac Paredes was 2-2 for Tampa Bay with a pair of homers, driving in 3 runs, and walked 3 times.

Manager Alex Cora on the game.

Boston opens a 3-game road trip against Minnesota on Monday night, with the pregame scheduled for 6:40 p.m. and 1st pitch at 7:40 p.m. on AM 1370 WDEA