Red Sox Lose to Mariners 7-3 in 10 Innings Despite Only Allowing 3 Hits [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox dropped the opening game of the 4 game series at home to the Seattle Mariners 7-3 in 10 innings on Thursday night, despite only allowing 3 hits. It was Boston's 1st loss of the season when they were leading at any point in the game. They are now 12-1 in games when they lead at some point.

Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta went 6.0 innings and allowed only 1 hit. He walked 3 and struck out 3. The Mariners were hitless until Ty France's 2-out, 2-run double in the 6th inning.

Matt Andriese pitched a scoreless, hitless 7th inning. Adam Ottavino allowed Seattle to tie the score in the 8th inning walking 2, hitting a batter and committing a throwing error. Matt Barnes pitched a scoreless 9th inning striking out 1.

In the 10th inning Darwinzen Hernandez allowed 4 runs, 3 of them coming on a home run by Mitch Haniger. Walks hurt, as he walked 2. He took the loss and is 0-1.

Rafael Devers homered for the Red Sox, a solo shot in the 2nd inning. He finished 2-5 with a stolen base.

Alex Verdugo was 2-5 with a triple and 2 stolen bases. He stole both 2nd and 3rd base in the 3rd inning, but Boston left him stranded at 3rd. The Red Sox left 9 runners on base in the game

Kike Hernandez was 1-5 with a triple and scored the go-ahead run (at the time) on a wild pitch.

Hunter Renfroe was 1-4 with a run batted in and now has 6 RBI's in his last 8 games.

Justin Dunn, the former Boston College Eagle started for the Mariners and went 5.0 innings allowing 6 hits and 2 runs. He struck out 5 and walked 1, as well as hitting a batter.

Manager Alex Cora on the game.

Boston and Seattle will play Game 2 Friday night. Martin Perez (0-1, 5.93 ERA) is scheduled to start for Boston (12-7) on the season. The pregame starts at 6:10 and first pitch at 7:10 on 101.9 The Rock.