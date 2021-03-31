Red Sox Lose to Braves 5-3 in Final Spring Training Game – Open Regular Season Thursday April 1[VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox lost the final Spring Training game of the season on Tuesday, March 30th to the Atlanta Braves 5-3 and are set to open the Regular Season on Thursday, April 1st at 2:10 p.m. at Fenway Park against the Baltimore Orioles.

JD Martinez was 2-3 with 2 run single and ended Spring Training batting .291

Jarren Duran had a double, his 6th of the season and hit his 3rd homer of the season, a solo shot in the 7th inning.

Martin Perez went 5 innings allowing 4 hits and 4 runs while striking out 5 and walking 2 and pronounced he was ready to go

Manager Alex Cora shared his thoughts on the Spring

The Boston Red Sox open the regular season on Thursday, April 1st at home against the Baltimore Orioles. Nathan Eovaldi is scheduled to start for Boston. The pregame starts at 1:10 and first pitch at 2:10. Hear this and all Red Sox games on 101.9 The Rock, your Boston Red Sox radio connection!

We expect that today and tomorrow will be full of roster moves, including Eduardo Rodriguez going on the Injured List and other transactions. Check back as we'll have the latest right here on our website, as the Red Sox finalize their 28 man roster by Noon on Thursday, April 1st.