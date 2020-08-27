Red Sox Lose to Blue Jays 9-1 [VIDEO]

When your starting pitcher allows 3 homers, bad things generally happen and such was the case Wednesday night as the Toronto Blue Jays beat up the Boston Red Sox 9-1 in Buffalo.

Colten Brewer started for the Red Sox, and lasted 3.2 innings allowing 4 runs on 5 hits, 3 of which were homers. He struck out 4 and walked 2. Ryan Weber, called to put out the fire, actually inflamed it, allowing 3 more runs in 2.2 innings. Austin Brice allowed 2 more runs in .2 of an inning. All together a poor night for the Red Sox pitching staff.

Boston's offense wasn't much batter, managing just 3 hits on the night. The lone bright spots were Mitch Moreland's solo homer, his 8th of the season in the 4th inning and Christian Vazquez's double.

Rowdy Tellez again teed off on Boston's pitching, hitting 2 homers, both solo shots off of Brewer in the 2nd and 4th inning. Randal Grichuk, the 2nd batter Brewer faced in the 1st inning blasted a homer. Vladamir Guerrero Jr. was 2-4 with 2 doubles.

Boston and Toronto will play the final game of the 3 game series Thursday night.