Red Sox Lose to Blue Jays 10-8 [VIDEO]

It was the same old story, another poor bullpen performance, resulting in the same outcome, another Red Sox loss, as Boston lost to the Toronto Blue Jays 10-8 Sunday afternoon, September 6th at Fenway Park.

Andrew Triggs making a spot start went 3.0 innings, allowing just 1 run on 3 hits, including a homer to Caleb Joseph, his first of the season. Matt Hall then came on, lasting 1.2 innings, allowing 6 runs on 4 hits, and Robinson Leyer allowed 3 runs, on 4 hits, including a home run to Rowdy Tellez in the 6th inning. Finally the quartet of Jeffrey Springs, Austin Brice, Ryan Brasier and Marcus Walden closed out the game, each pitching a scoreless inning. Boston's pitching has allowed a league leading 74 homers

Boston batters belted 4 homers, with Bobby Dalbec, Xander Bogaerts, Kevin Plawecki and Jose Peraza all going deep.

Dalbec was 1-4, with his 3rd homer of the season, his 2nd in as many games.

Bogaerts was 2-5 driving in 2 runs, and leads Boston with 10 homers and 26 runs batted in.

Plawecki was 2-3 with a 3 run homer in the bottom of the 1st.

Peraza hit his 1st homer, and drove in 2 runs.

Michael Chavis, after going 0-10 is now 7-18 in his last 5 games. He was 2-3 with 2 walks on Sunday afternoon.

For the Blue Jays Rowdy Tellez was 3-6, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. was 4-6, Joe Panik was 2-4 with a double and Derek Fisher was 2-3.

Boston is now 14-28 and off on Monday, Labor Day. They'll play a doubleheader on Tuesday, September 8th at Philadelphia against the Phillies. The pregame will start at 3:05 with game 1 starting at 4:05. Game 2 will begin 30 minutes after the end of Game 1. The games will be 7 inning affairs.