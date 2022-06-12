Red Sox Lose on a Walk-Off 7-6 to Mariners [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox lost to the Seattle Mariners Saturday night 7-6 as the Mariners scored 2 runs in the bottom of the 9th to win the game.

Michael Wacha wasn't sharp for Boston, allowing 4 runs and 8 hits in 4.1 innings. He struck out 3 and walked 1.

Jake Diekman came on and went 1.1 innings. Ryan Brasier pitched 1 inning, allowing 1 hit and 1 run. Matt Strahm came on to get the final out in the 7th inning but allowed the run to score (charged to Brasier) tying the game at 5-5.

Austin Davis came on for the 8th inning and struck out 2. But in the 9th the Red Sox turned to Hansel Robles, and he allowed 3 hits and 2 runs, walking 1 as the Mariners scored 2 runs.

Rafael Devers hit his 13th homer of the year, a 2-run shot in the 1st inning.

JD Martinez hit his 2nd homer in as many days, a 2-run homer in the 5th inning. The homer was Martinez's 7th of the season.

Bobby Dalbec homered in the 9th inning, a solo shot that had given the Red Sox a 6-5 lead. It was Dalbec's 2nd homer in as many days.

Xander Bogaerts was 2-4.

Manager Alex Cora on the game.

The Red Sox and Mariners play the final game of the 3-game series Sunday afternoon. The pregame starts at 3:10 with the 1st pitch at 4:10 on 101.9 The Rock.