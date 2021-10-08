Red Sox Lose Game 1 of the ALDS to Rays 5-0 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox lost Game 1 of the best-of-five American League Division Series to the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday night, 5-0, despite outhitting the Rays 9-6.

It all starts with pitching, and the Red Sox sent Eduardo Rodriguez to the mound. Unfortunately, he lasted just 1.2 innings, allowing 2 hits and 2 runs. He struck out 1 and walked 2, throwing 41 pitches.

Garrett Richards came on and retired the final batter in the 2nd inning.

Nick Pivetta went 4.2 innings, allowing 4 hit and 3 runs. He struck out 4 and walked 2. He gave up 2 homers.

Josh Taylor got the final out in the 7th inning and Adam Ottavino pitched a scoreless 8th inning.

Kyle Schwarber was 2-4

Xander Bogaerts was 2-4

Christian Arroyo was 2-4

For Tampa Bay Nelson Cruz hit a solo homer off of Pivetta in the 3rd inning, off of a catwalk

Randy Arozarena, batting leadoff hit a solo homer off of Pivetta in the 5th inning. He scored 3 times.

He also stole home in the bottom of the 7th inning, off of Josh Taylor

Wander Franco, the rookie shortstop who destroys the Red Sox, had 2 doubles and was 2-4, driving in a run.

Shane McClanahan picked up the win for Tampa Bay, throwing 5 innings, of 5 hit ball. He struck out 3.

4 Rays' pitchers didn't walk a batter all night.

Manager Alex Cora on the night.

The Red Sox will send Chris Sale to the mound Friday night. The pregame starts at 6:02 p.m. and 1st pitch at 7:02 on 101.9 The Rock..