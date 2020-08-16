Red Sox Lose 6th in a Row – Shelled by Yankees 11-5 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox lost their 6th game in a row Saturday night, August 15th, getting shelled by the New York Yankees 11-5. To say that Boston's pitching is a disaster is an understatement... Consider the following: the Red Sox have allowed 8 or more runs in the last 6 games,38 in the last 3. The team’s earned run average has ballooned to 6.09

Saturday night it was Nathan Eovaldi's turn to head to the mound. He lasted 5.1 innings, allowing 9 hits, 3 of them homers and gave up 8 runs, walking 2 and striking out 3. Heath Hembree got out of the 6th inning unscathed, but Matt Barnes pitching the 7th allowed 3 runs on 1 hit, striking out 2 and walking 1.

Offensively, the Red Sox managed 11 hits. Rafael Devers had 2 hits including a double. JD Martinez had 2 hits. Kevin Pillar hit a triple. Xander Bogaerts hit his 4th homer of the season. Alex Verdugo had 2 hits including his 5th homer of the season.

The Yankees had 11 hits on the night. Clint Frasier was 3-3 driving in 5 runs, hitting his 2nd homer of the season. Gio Urshela hit his 4th homer and Gary Sanchez hit his 4th homer. Gleyber Torres was 2-4.

Boston is now 6-15 while the Yankees are 14-6. Sunday night, the Red Sox will recall Chris Mazza from Pawtucket to make his 1st start of his career. It will be the 11th different starter for the Red Sox this year, the most in the majors. The Red Sox-Yankees pregame starts at 6:05 with the 1st pitch at 7:08 on 101.9 The Rock.