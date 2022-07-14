Red Sox Lose 3rd Straight to Tampa Bay Falling 4-1 Wednesday Night [VIDEO]

The losses to AL East rivals continue to pile up for the Boston Red Sox as they lost yet another game to Tampa Bay Wednesday night, falling 4-1 in Florida.

Josh Winckowski started for Boston and gave them a quality start throwing 6.0 innings and allowing 3 runs on 4 hits. He struck out 5 and walked 2.

Jake Diekman followed pitching the 7th inning allowing 1 hit and 1 run but he walked 2, while striking out 1.

Phillips Valdez pitched the 9th inning, walking 1.

The Red Sox managed only 5 hits in the game.

Rafael Devers had a double and was 1-4, but was thrown out at 3rd when he tried to steal on a ball that got past the catcher.

Xander Bogaerts was 2-4 with a double.

The Red Sox did receive good news prior to the game when the X-rays for Trevor Story and Matt Strahm were both negative. Story was hit at the plate an Strahm with a comebacker on Tuesday night. Both are considered day-to-day.

On the injury front, the Red Sox reinstated Kevin Plawecki from the COVID Injured list and sent Connor Wong back down to Triple A Worcester. They also moved Matt Barnes to the 60 day injured list.

Manager Alex Cora on the game.

The Red Sox and Rays play the final game of the 4-game series Thursday night. Kutter Crawford is expected to start for Boston. The pregame starts at 6:10 with the 1st pitch at 7:10 on 101.9 The Rock.