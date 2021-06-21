Red Sox Lose 2 Players and Game to Royals 7-3 Sunday [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox lost the game Sunday, 7-3 to the Kansas City Royals, but perhaps more importantly, they lost 2 players, as Kevin Plawecki and Christian Arroyo both left the game with apparent injuries.

Plawecki tweaked his hamstring and was replaced by Christian Vazquez while Arroyo collided with Kike Hernandez and injured his knee.He was replaced by Marwin Gonzalez. Both players are currently day-to-day.

Nathan Eovaldi was able to go only 4.0 innings on a very hot and humid day in Kansas City. He allowed 4 runs, on 7 hits. He struck out 3 and walked 1. With the loss his record fell to 7-4.

Darwinzon Hernandez came on and pitched the 5th and part of the 6th innings, allowing 1 run and 2 hits. He struck out 1 and walked 1.

Yacksel Rios got the last 2 outs in the 6th inning, allowing 2 runs and 4 hits. He struck out 1 and walked 1.

Matt Andriese went the last 2 innings, allowing just 2 hits and striking out 1.

JD Martinez was 2-5 with a triple, his 2nd of the season.

Kike Hernandz was 2-3 with a double and home run, his 6th of the season. He drove in 2 runs.

Rafael Devers had a home run, his 18th of the season, a solo shot in the 8th inning.

Bobby Dalbec was 2-4

The Tampa Bay Rays lost to the Seattle Mariners, and the Red Sox remain atop the AL East, a half game ahead of the Rays.

The Red Sox and Rays will open a 3-game series in Florida on Tuesday night, with the pregame starting at 6:10 p.m. and first pitch at 7:10 on AM 1370 WDEA.