Red Sox Lose 2-Hitter to Rays 1-0 on a Wild Play in the 9th [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox nearly no-hit the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday night, June 24th and ended up losing the game in the 9th inning on a wild pitch as the Red Sox fell to the Rays 1-0 and are now in 2nd place in the AL East.

In the 9th inning, with closer Matt Barnes on the mound, Austin Meadows popped out to 1st baseman Michael Chavis in foul territory for the 1st out. Yandy Diaz flew out to deep centefield for the 2nd out. But then Manuel Margot singled for Tampa Bay's 2nd hit of the night. He stole 2nd and on an errant throw by Christian Vazquez went to 3rd base. Barnes then intentionally walked Joey Wendle. He went to 2nd on defensive indifference. Then on a 0-2 count, Margot scored on a wild pitch to give the Rays the victory.

Nick Pivetta was absolutely brilliant on the mound. He went 6.2 innings and didn't allow a hit. He struck out 8 and walked 2.

Josh Taylor got the last out in the 7th inning, and Darwinzon Hernandez allowed the 1st hit in the 8th inning.

The Red Sox only managed 4 hits on the night.

Hunter Renfroe had a double and was thrown out on a play at the plate that replay confirmed.

Manager Alex Cora on the game

With the loss, Tampa Bay is now a half game ahead of the Red Sox in 1st place. The Red Sox return to Fenway Park to open a 3-game series with the New York Yankees on Friday night. Pregame starts at 6:10 with the 1st pitch at 7:10 on 101.9 The Rock.