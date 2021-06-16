Red Sox Homer 4 times Beat Braves 10-8 Tuesday [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox homered 4 times and beat the Atlanta Braves 10-8 on Tuesday night in Atlanta, with Alex Verdugo's 3 run homer in the 8th inning proving to be the game winner.

The Red Sox jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the 1st inning. Rafael Devers hit a 3-run homer, his 16th of the season.

That was followed by Hunter Renfroe's blast, his 8th of the season, as the Red Sox went back-to-back.

Xander Bogaerts added his 13th of the season, a solo shot in the 5th inning.

Then it was time for Verdugo to club his his 9th, with 2 out and 2 on in the 8th inning.

Despite the fact that he was staked to a 4-0 lead, Eduardo Rodriguez could only go 4.0 innings. He allowed 6 hits and 3 runs, striking out 8 and walking 1. He didn't factor in the decision.

Garrett Whitlock went 1.1 innings, allowing 3 runs on 1 hit while striking out 2 and walking 2. He also had his first major league hit

Darwinzen Hernandez got the final 2 outs in the 6th inning.

Hirakazu Sawamura picked up the win, and is 3-0 after pitching a scoreless 7th inning.

Adam Ottavino pitched the 8th inning and Matt Barnes picked up his 15th save, despite allowing 1 run on 2 hits in the 9th inning. He did strike out 2.

JD Martinez had a triple, and Rafael Devers ended up 3-5 with a double to go along with his homer.

Bobby Dalbec had 2 hits.

The Braves had 9 hits. Ronald Acuna Jr. and Guillermo Hereida each had 2 hits.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora on the win.

The Tampa Bay Rays were shut out by the Chicago White Sox, so the Red Sox gained a full game, and are now just 2 games back of the Rays in 2nd place.

The Red Sox and Braves play the 2nd game of their quick 2 game series Wednesday night, with the pregame starting at 6:20 and first pitch at 7:20 on 101.9 The Rock. Garrett Richards is scheduled to start for Boston.