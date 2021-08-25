Red Sox Hang On to Beat the Twins 11-9 in Slugfest [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox bullpen which had been such a strength in the 1st Half of the season can now be best politely described as a disaster. Despite that, thanks to 4 homers, the Boston Red Sox beat the Minnesota Twins Tuesday night at Fenway Park 11-9 as the 2 teams combined for 25 hits.

Tanner Houck, recalled from Triple A Worcester, when the Red Sox optioned Jarren Duran prior to the game, started and went 4.2 innings. He allowed 8 hits and 3 runs. He struck out 6 and walked 1.

Josh Taylor came on and got the final out with 1 pitch and was credited with the win.

Martin Perez allowed 2 runs on 3 hits, striking out 1 and walking 1 in 1.1 innings. He faced 7 batters

Hirokazu Sawamura came on in relief and gave up 2 runs on 2 hits. He walked 1.

Adam Ottavino pitched the 8th inning and didn't allow a run, striking out 1 and walking 1 while giving up 1 hit.

Matt Barnes came on in the 9th, but walked 2, and allowed 1 run and 1 hit, in the 3 batters he faced. He couldn't get anyone out.

Hansel Robles struck out 2 and preserved the win, picking up his 11th save, while throwing 21 pitches.

Hunter Renfroe clubbed 2 home runs. He hit a 3-run shot in the 4th inning and followed it with a 2-run homer in the 5th inning, as he drove in 5 runs.

Kike Hernandez celebrate his birthday going 2-5 with his 16th homer, a 2-run shot in the 8th inning.

Alex Verdugo seems to be heating up at the right time, as he went 3-3, with 2 doubles driving in 2 runs. He has 6 RBI's in his last 4 games.

Travis Shaw hit a solo home run in the 3rd inning to tie the score at 1-1, this a night after hitting a grand-slam walk-off homer.

Rafael Devers was 1-4 with a double and a run batted in.

For the Twins Jorge Polanco was 2-5 with a homer and 3 runs batted in.

Josh Donaldson was 2-4 with a homer and run batted in.

Miguel Sano drove in 3 runs.

Manager Alex Cora on the game

The Red Sox are in 3rd place in the AL East, 6.5 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays in 1st place and 2.5 games behind the Yankees in 2nd place. The Yankees currently have the 1st Wild Card spot and the Red Sox the 2nd Wild Card.

The Red Sox and Twins play game 2 of the 3-game series Wednesday, night, with the pregame starting at 6:10 and 1st pitch at 7:10 on 101.9 The Rock.