Red Sox Fall to Yankees 5-3 on Stanton Grand Slam in 8th Inning [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees are in a tie for the Top Wild Card Spot with a week to go in the season, after the Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 5-3 Saturday at Fenway Park.

With the bases loaded Giancarlo Stanton hit a 452 foot grand slam homer off Darwinzon Hernandez. The Yankees were trailing at the time 2-1.

Boston received outstanding pitching from Nick Pivetta to start the game. He went 5.1 innings, allowing just 3 hits and 1 run. He struck out 7 and didn't walk a batter. He retired 16 of his first 17 batters before allowing 2 hits with 1 out in the 6th inning.

Kevin Plawecki had hit a solo home run in the 3rd inning which had given the Red Sox a 1-0 lead.

Kyle Schwarber singled in the 5th inning, and scored on a wild pitch to give the Red Sox a 2-0 lead.

Gio Urshela singled in the 6th inning and scored on a wild pitch by Hansle Robles to cut the score to 2-1.

Robles had come on for Pivetta and got the final 2 batters out, but did allow the 1st run to score, which was charged to Pivetta.

Tanner Houck went 1.2 innings, and was charged with 2 runs, as he was responsible for 2 of the batters on base when Stanton hit the grand slam. He walked 3 and struck out 3 in the 1.2 innings.

Hernandez retired 1 batter in the 8th inning after giving up the grand slam.

Ryan Brasier closed out the game.

Bobby Dalbec hit his 24th homer in the 9th inning, to make the final score 5-3

He just missed a 2-run homer earlier in the 5th inning as Aaron Judge made a catch to rob him in right field.

Manager Alex Cora on the game.

The Red Sox and Yankees are tied for the top wild card spot. They play Sunday night with the pregame starting at 6:08 and first pitch at 7:08 with 1st place on the line, and the top Wild Card spot. Hear the game on AM 1370 WDEA.