Red Sox Fall to Yankees 5-2 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox fell to the New York Yankees 5-2 Saturday night, August 1st at Yankee Stadium as Yankee 3rd baseman Gio Urshela hit a grand slam in the 2nd inning.

Zack Godley making his 1st start for the Red Sox lasted only 3.1 innings, allowing 6 hits and 5 runs. But, 2 of those hits were homers, the grand slam to Urshela and a solo shot by Aaron Judge, his 4th of the year, in the 1st inning. Godley struck out 1 and walked 2.

A trio of relievers, Chris Mazza, (2.2 innings, 3 strikeouts and 2 walks), Ryan Brasier (I inning, 2 strikeouts) and Josh Osich (1 inning, 1 strikeout) held the Yankees to just 2 hits, but the damage was done.

The Red Sox hitters managed only 6 hits. Kevin Pillar, the designated hitter batting 2nd, had 2 hits. Xander Bogaerts had a double driving in a run.



Judge now has homered in 4 consecutive games for the 1st time in his career.

Masahiro Tanaka lasted just 2.2 innings for the Yankees allowing 4 hits and 2 runs, while striking out 3. Nick Nelson picked up the win, throwing 3 innings, and striking out 4 while walking 2. He didn't allow a hit.

The Red Sox received bad news prior to the game, in the Eduardo Rodriguez, their ace pitcher will be shut down for the season and not pitch in 2020

The Red Sox (3-6) and Yankees (6-1) will play their final game of the 3 game series Sunday night. The Red Sox will send Austin Brice (0-1) to the mound while the Yankees will counter with James Paxton (0-1). The pregame starts at 6:05 with the 1st pitch at 7:08 p.m. on 101.9 The Rock.