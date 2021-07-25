Red Sox Fall to Yankees 4-3 and into a Tie for 1st Place with the Rays [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox were cruising with a 3-0 lead going into the 8th inning and then the New York Yankees scored 4 runs. The Yankees beat the Red Sox 4-3 snapping a 4-game winning streak.

Nathan Eovaldi was brilliant through 7 innings. Unfortunately he pitched into the 8th inning, He was charged with 2 runs in the 8th inning. He allowed 7 hits, struck out 8 and didn't walk a batter He ended up with a no-decision but deserved better.

Adam Ottavino allowed 2 runs in the 8th inning. He was able to finally get the final out in the 8th, but 4 runs scored. He allowed 3 hits and took the loss and is 2-3 on the season.

Josh Taylor pitched the 9th for Boston.

Kike Hernandez tripled to lead off the bottom of the 1st inning and then scored on a throwing error for a "Little League" home run.

Rafael Devers was 1-3 with a sacrifice fly for his 80th run batted in of the season.

Kevin Plawecki, starting at catcher for Christian Vazquez was 2-4 with a RBI double in the 2nd inning.

Jarren Duran was 0-4 but reached on a fielding error in the 2nd inning, and took 2nd base on the error, never stopping at 1st base.

Duran also recorded his 1st career outfield assist on a 8-6-3 (centerfield to shortstop to 1st base) double play. It was the Red Sox' 30th outfield assist to lead all of major league baseball.

JD Martinez, Kevin Plawecki and Christian Vazquez (pinch hitting) all had doubles for Boston.

For the Yankees Gleyber Torres was 1-4 and hit the go-ahead RBI single in the 8th inning.

Jameson Taillon picked up the win, throwing 7.0 innings allowing 4 hits and striking out 4 while walking 3.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora on the win.

The Tampa Bay Rays beat Cleveland 8-2 and are now tied with the Red Sox for 1st place in the AL East

The Red Sox and Yankees play the final game of the 4-game series Sunday afternoon with the pregame starting at 12:05 p.m. and 1st pitch at 1:05 p.m. on AM 1370 WDEA.