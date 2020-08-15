Red Sox Fall to Yankees 10-3 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox lost a season high 5th game in a row Friday night, August 14, falling to the New York Yankees in the 1st game of a 4 game series, 10-3 at Yankee Stadium

It was a bullpen game for the Red Sox, with Colten Brewer making his 1st career start. Brewer went 2.2 innings allowing 4 hits and 2 runs. He struck out 2 and walked 3. Austin Brice pitched 1.1 scoreless innings. Ryan Brasier allowed 3 hits and 3 runs in the 5th inning, including a 2-run homer to Gary Sanchez after balking. Dylan Coey pitched 2 innings allowing 3 runs on 4 hits. Brandon Workman lasted 2/3rds of an inning giving up 2 runs on 3 hits before Marcus Walden recorded the final out of the game

The Red Sox managed only 7 hits. Alex Verdugo hit his 4th homer of the season, a solo shot in the 4th inning. Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a double.

Gleyber Torres was 4-4 with 2 RBI's for the Yankees

The Red Sox are now 6-14 on the season, while the Yankees are 13-6. Game 2 of the 4 game series is Saturday night. The Red Sox will send Nathan Eovaldi to the mound in hopes of stopping the losing streak.