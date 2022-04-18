Red Sox Fall to Twins 8-3 on Patriot’s Day [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox fell to the Minnesota Twins 8-3 on Patriot's Day, Monday, April 18th in a game that started at 11:11 a.m.

Rich Hill starting for Boston allowed a pair of 2-run homers, to Kyle Garlick in the 1st inning,

And then to Jorge Polanco in the 3rd inning.

Hill went 4.2 innings, allowing 6 hits and 4 runs. He struck out 2 and walked 2.

Phillips Valdez came on with 2 outs in the 5th inning, and retired all 4 batters he faced, striking out 1 in 1.1 innings.

Kutter Crawford was wild in his 1.2 innings, allowing 2 hits, but walking 5 and striking out 2. He gave up 4 runs.

Hirakazu Sawamura pitched the 1.1. innings closing out the game, striking out 1 and allowing 1 hit.

Christian Vazquez was 2-4 with his 1st homer of 2022, in the 6th inning.

Xander Bogaerts was 3-5 with a double

Alex Verdugo was 2-3 with a double

Rafael Devers had a single, extending his hitting streak to 15 games, dating back to the end of the 2021 season.

Prior to the game the Red Sox placed catcher Kevin Plawecki on the COVID list and called up Conner Wong.

Boston is now 5-5 while the Twins are 4-6. The Red Sox open a 3-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays Tuesday night, April 19th. The Red Sox will send Nathan Eovaldi to the mound. Pregame starts at 6:10 p.m. with the 1st pitch at 7:10 p.m. on AM 1370 WDEA