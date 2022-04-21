Red Sox Fall to the Blue Jays 6-1 Wednesday [VIDEO]

The Toronto Blue Jays beat the Boston Red Sox 6-1, Wednesday night, April 20th at Fenway Park as Nick Pivetta was hammered in his start.

Pivetta went 4.0 innings allowing 5 runs and 7 hits. He walked 4 and struck out 4. Pivetta has allowed 4 plus runs in each of his 3 outings this season and his ERA is 10.03. He's 0-3 to start the season

Phillips Valdez came on and pitched 2 scoreless 1-hit innings. Matt Barnes came on in the 7th inning and allowed 1 run.

Tyler Danish pitched the 8th and 9th innings, making his Red Sox debut, and first major league appearance since 2018. He retired 6 of the 7 batters he faced, striking out 5 and walking 1.

JD Martinez was 2-2 with a double and RBI single, before being removed in the bottom of the 3rd inning due to left abductor tightness.

Xander Bogaerts was 2-4 with a double. In his last 5 games he's 9-21 batting .429 with 3 doubles , a homer and 4 runs batted in.

Rafael Devers was 1-5 with a double, and has hit safely in 16 of his last 17 games, dating back to September 29th, 2021.

Jackie Bradley Jr. was 2-4.

A scary moment happened when Trevor Story was hit in the head with a pitch by Jose Berrios, in the 3rd inning, but he stayed in the game

For Toronto Raimel Taipia had a 2-run homer in the top of the 2nd inning, when the Blue Jays scored 5 runs. The Blue Jays batted around in the 2nd inning, sending 10 men to the plate.

Manager Alex Cora on the game.

Prior to the game the Red Sox honored the legacy of Jerry Remy.

The Red Sox reinstated Christian Vazquez from the COVID Injured list and optioned catcher Ronaldo Hernandez back to Triple A Worcerster.

The Red Sox and Blue Jays play the final game of the 3-game series Thursday afternoon when Tanner Houck will head to the mound for Boston. Pregame starts at 12:35 with the 1st pitch at 1:35 p.m. on 101.9 The Rock.