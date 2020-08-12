Red Sox Fall to Tampa Bay Rays 8-2 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox fell to the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday, August 12th at Fenway Park, losing 8-2 as the bullpen imploded, allowing 6 runs in the top of the 7th inning. The loss was the Red Sox's 3rd in their last 4 games.

Martin Perez started the game for the Red Sox, lasting 5.2 innings allowing just 3 hits and 2 runs. He struck out 5 and walked 2. Austin Brice came on in the 6th inning and allowed 5 runs on 4 hits, getting just 2 batters out. He struck out 1 and walked 1. Robert Stock pitched 1.1 innings allowing 2 hits and 1 run, striking out 3 and walking 3.

Michael Chavis was 2-4 with a triple and RBI. He has 9 hits in his last 24 at bats after being 0-25.

Jonathan Arauz making his 2nd consecutive start at 3rd was 2-3 scoring a run.

Andrew Benintendi, back in the lead-off spot was 2-3 after just having 2 hits in his previous 13 games.

Alex Verdugo was 1-4 with a RBI single in the 8th inning. He has 5 RBI's in the last 6 games.

Tampa Bay has now won 4 games in a row. Yandy Diaz was 2-4 with 2 runs batted in. Mike Brosseau was 2-3 with a double and homer. Manuel Margot was 2-4 with a double

The Red Sox and Rays play the 3rd game of the 4 game series on Wednesday night. Zach Godley heads to the mound for the Red Sox. Pregame starts at 6:30 with the 1st pitch at 7:30 on AM 1370 WDEA.