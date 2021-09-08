Red Sox Fall to Rays Again 12-7 [VIDEO]

Painful! Painful! Painful! There's no other way to describe Tuesday night's Red Sox loss to the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park. The Red Sox lost 12-7.

Eduardo Rodriguez went only 3.2 innings for the Red Sox, allowing 8 hits and 6 earned runs. He struck out 2 but gave up 2 home runs.

With E-Rod not going deep into the game, and the Red Sox bullpen in tatters, Alex Cora had little options. He turned 1st to Michael Feliz, who was selected to the roster on Monday. He went 2.1 innings allowing 2 hits and 2 runs, striking out 2, but gave up 2 home runs.

Brad Peacock pitched the final 3 innings, and he clearly isn't the bullpen savior. He allowed 4 runs on 4 hits, striking out 3 and walking 1 and giving up a home run, Tampa Bay's 5th of the game. His ERA is 15.19

Meanwhile the Red Sox offense banged out 15 hits of their own.

Bobby Dalbec blasted a pair of home runs, and was 2-2 with 4 runs batted in. He homered in the 8th and 9th inning as the Red Sox attempted a comeback, scoring 6 runs in the final 2 innings. Bobby D now has 20 homers on the season.

Danny Santana, reinstated to the roster after being on the COVID list was 1-2 with a solo home run in the 8th inning, his 5th of the season.

Hunter Renfroe was 1-3 with a double in the 2nd inning, but the normally surefire defensive outfielder misplayed a ball and Michael Zunino ended up with a triple.

Alex Verdugo after a horrible night defensively and offensively on Monday was 3-5 Tuesday.

Kyle Schwarber was 2-4, scoring twice and Jonathan Arauz was 2-4 with a double and run batted in.

The Red Sox also regained the services of Kike Hernandez from the COVID list. He batted lead-off and played centerfield Tuesday night

Meanwhile for Tampa Bay Nelson Cruz was 4-5 with a double and 2 home runs, driving in 4 runs.

Mike Zunino was 3-4 with a triple and 2 home runs, driving in 4 runs

Jordan Luplow was 3-5 with a double, home run and drove in 3 runs.

Manager Alex Cora on the night.

The Red Sox are still a half game behind the Yankees for the 1st Wild Card Spot. But they are only 2 games ahead of the Toronto Blue Jays and 3 games ahead of the Seattle Mariners for the 2nd and Final Wild Card Spot.

The Red Sox and Rays play the final game of the 3-game series Wednesday night, with the pregame starting at 6:10 and 1st pitch at 7:10 on 101.9 The Rock.