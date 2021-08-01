Red Sox Fall to Rays 9-5 and Out of 1st Place Saturday Night [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox wake up Sunday morning in an unusual place...In 2nd place in the AL East after falling to the Tampa Bay Rays 9-5 on Saturday night in Florida. The Red Sox are a half game out of 1st place.

The Red Sox will remember Saturday night's game for a variety of reasons. It was Xander Bogaerts' 1000th game as starting shortstop for the Red Sox. It was also a night of missed opportunities as they left the bases loaded in the 6th and 7th innings without scoring and could have put the game away. The Red Sox were 1-7 with runners in scoring position.

Xander Bogaerts hit a 2-run home run in the 1st inning as the Red Sox jumped out to a 3-0 lead. It was his 16th of the year.

Bobby Dalbec hit a 2-run homer in the 5th inning, his 11th of the season, that tied the score at 5-5.

Jonathan Arauz recalled from Triple A Worcester before the game had a rough day in the field, committing 2 errors at 2nd base and was 0-3 at the plate.

Hunter Renfroe had a double and Kike Hernandez was 2-5 batting leadoff.

Nathan Eovaldi took the loss for Boston and is 9-6. He went 5.1 innings, striking out 6 and allowing 6 runs on 6 hits. 2 of the hits were home runs.

Josh Taylor went 1.1 scoreless innings, striking out 3

Adam Ottavino got the final out in the 7th inning but thend allowed 3 runs in the 8th inning.

Austin Davis made his Red Sox debut, getting the final 2 outs in the 8th inning, striking out 2 and allowing 1 hit.

For the Rays Ji-Man Choi ws 2-5 with his 8th home run, a 2-run shot in the 1st inning.

Francisco Mejia hit his 5th homer, another 2-run homer in the 4th inning. He was 2-4 with 4 runs batted in.

Wander Franco was 2-4 with a pair of runs batted in.

Boston and Tampa Bay will play the final game of the 3-game series Sunday night. Pregame starts at 6:08 p.m. with the 1st pitch at 7:08 p.m. on 101.9 The Rock