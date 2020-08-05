Red Sox Fall to Rays 5-1 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox's losing streak reached 4 games as they fell to the Tampa Bay Rays 5-1 in Florida on Tuesday, August 4th.

The Red Sox jumped out to 1-0 lead in the top of the 2nd inning on Mitch Moreland's 3rd homer of the season.

But Tampa Bay scored 2 runs in the 4th and 2 more in the 5th inning off of Nathan Eovaldi who went 5 innings allowing 4 runs on 6 hits. He struck out 6 and walked 1 as his record evened at 1-1.

In the 4th inning Eovaldi had 2 outs in the inning and Hunter Renfroe popped up into foul territory, which should have been the 3rd out. But the ball hit the B-ring catwalk, and Rafael Devers was unable to catch the ball, as it landed foul well away from him. 2 pitches later he roped a 2 run double to the wall in right-center.

Jackie Bradley Jr. made a highlight reel catch

Charlie Morton picked up the win for the Rays, going 5.2 innings allowing 5 hits and 1 run, striking out 5. He didn't walk a batter.

JD Martinez was 2-4 for Boston with a double.

The Red Sox are now 3-8 and Tampa Bay is 5-6. The 2 teams will play the final game of the 2 game series Wednesday evening. Martin Perez will head to the mound for Boston. Pregame starts at 5:40 p.m. and 1st pitch at 6:40 p.m. on 101.9 The Rock.