Red Sox Fall to Rangers 4-1 in Opener of 4 Game Series [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox fell to the Texas Rangers Thursday night, 4-1 in the opening game of the 4 game series in Texas

The game was tied going into the bottom of the 6th inning 1-1. Nate Lowe hit a ground ball that Xander Bogaerts couldn't handle and he reached 1st on an error. Manager Alex Cora then brought in Hirakazu Sawamura to pitch, relieving Martin Perez. Sawamura who had a 1.80 ERA in 10.0 innings of relief promptly gave up a home run to Jose Trevino and Texas led for good 3-1. Sawamura would allow another home run in the 7th inning to Isiah Kiner-Falefa.

Perez went 5.2 innings allowing 5 hits, striking out 7 and the 2 runs, 1 of which was earned. He's now 0-2 on the season.

Darwinzon Hernandez pitched a perfect 9th inning, striking out the side.

The Red Sox only managed 3 hits on the night.

Alex Verdugo had a double.

Rafael Devers had a double and drove in Boston's lone run

Christian Vazquez had a single.

JD Martinez was removed from the game because of migraine-like symptoms.

Manager Alex Cora on the game

Boston is now 16-10 and in 1st place in the AL East, 3.0 games ahead of the Tampa Bay Rays

The Red Sox and Rangers (11-15) will play the 2nd game of the 4 game series Friday night, with the pregame starting at 7:05 p.m. and 1st pitch at 8:05 p.m. Nathan Eovaldi (3-2, 3.77 ERA) is scheduled to pitch for Boston. Hear the game on AM 1370 WDEA, your Boston Red Sox radio connection