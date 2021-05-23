Red Sox Fall to Phillies 6-2 as Bats Go Silent [VIDEO]

For the 1st time since April 11th the Boston Red Sox are no longer in sole possession of 1st place in the AL East, as they fell to the Philadelphia Phillies Sunday afternoon 6-2. Meanwhile the Tampa Bay Rays won their 10th game in a row to tie the Red Sox for 1st place in the AL East.



Sunday the Red Sox bats were silent against Zack Wheeler who was dominant throwing 7.1 innings and allowing just 3 hits on 1 run. He struck out 12 and walked just 1.

Meanwhile Eduardo Rodriguez lost his 3rd consecutive game, after starting the season 5-0. He went 4.0 innings allowing 4 runs on 5 hits. He struck out 6 and walked 3

Hirokazu Sawamura pitched a scoreless 5th striking out 2.

Matt Andriese pitched 2 scoreless innings allowing just 2 hits while striking out 1.

Phillips Valdez gave up 3 hits and 2 runs in the 8th inning.

2 of the Red Sox 4 hits were home runs.

Franchy Cordero hit a monster shot in the 8th inning, his 1st of the season.

Rafael Devers hit his 13th of the season, in the 9th inning

Kike Hernadez had Boston's other hits, going 2-4

The Red Sox were playing without Alex Verdugo, Xander Bogaerts and JD Martinez in the starting line-up as manager Alex Cora gave them all the day off, ahead of the scheduled day off on Monday.

The Red Sox return to Fenway Park on Tuesday, for a quick 2 game series with the Atlanta Braves. Garrett Richards is set to start for Boston with the pregame starting at 6:10 p.m. and first pitch at 7:10 p.m. on 101.9 The Rock.