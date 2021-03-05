Red Sox Fall to O’s on Thursday Will Play Rays Friday at 1 p.m.

The Boston Red fell to the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday, March 4th, losing 6-3 at Ed Smith Stadium in 6 innings.

Matt Andriesse started and threw 2 perfect innings. He didn't allow a hit and struck out 1.

Tanner Houck, went 2/3rds of an inning allowing 2 hits, walking 5 and giving up 3 runs.

Jarren Duran homered and doubled for the Red Sox. The Red Sox had 5 hits on the day. Cesar Puello, starting in right field, had 2 hits.

Boston will take on Tampa Bay today, at 1:05 p.m. in the 2nd game of 8 scheduled games between the Red Sox and Rays. Eduardo Rodriguez is scheduled to pitch today, making his first start, after missing 2020 with COVID related health issues.

The Red Sox will also send Kyle Hart, Kevin McCarthy, and Thaddeus Ward to the mound after Rodriguez.

Boston is now 2-3 on the Spring. Hear today's game starting at 1 p.m. and all the Spring Training games on AM 1370 WDEA.

Keep your Sox on AM 1370 for all the regular season games too, starting on Thursday, April 1st.