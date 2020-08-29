Red Sox Fall to Nationals 10-2 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox lost to the Washington Nationals 10-2 on Jackie Robinson Day, Friday, August 28th at Fenway Park.

Washington's batters had 16 hits, scoring 5 runs in the 3rd inning and 3 in the 8th inning. Martin Perez allowed 6 runs on 8 hits in 4 innings including 2 home runs. He struck out 1. Robert Stock pitched the 5th and 6th inning allowing 3 hits and 1 run. Jeffrey Springs pitched the 7th and 8th innings allowing 3 runs on 4 hits including 1 homer. Josh Taylor pitched the scoreless 9th inning.

Rafael Devers was 1-4 with a double. It was his 100th career double and now is 1 of 4 Red Sox players with 100 doubles before the age of 24 joining Hall of Famers Ted Williams, Bobby Doerr and Carl Yastrzemski.

Mitch Moreland was 1-3. Mitch Moreland was 1-3. Alex Verdugo was 1-4 but popped out to end the game with the bases loaded. Kevin Pillar was 1-4, Xander Bogaerts was 1-3 and Jose Peraza was 2-4 with a double. JD Martinez was hitless and is now batting .205

For the Nationals Max Scherzer threw 6 innings allowing 1 run on 6 hits, mowing down 11 Red Sox with strikeouts.

Trea Turner was 3-5 with 2 doubles, driving in 3 runs. Juan Soto, Howie Kendrick and Josh Harrison all homered for Washington.

The Red Sox and Nationals will play game 2 of the 3 game series Saturday. The pregame starts at 6:30 with the 1st pitch at 7:30 on 101.9 The Rock.