Red Sox Fall to Mariners 5-4 Despite Back to Back Home Runs [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox lost to the Seattle Mariners early Tuesday morning, as Mitch Haniger took a 2-strike, 2-out slider and hit it into the bleachers for a 3-run home run in the 7th inning. The homer gave the Mariners a 5-2 lead.

Boston battled back in the top of the 8th inning.

Xander Bogaerts hit a 2-out home run, his 21st of the season. Bogaerts was 2-4, also having a double.

That was followed by Rafael Devers' 34th home run

Jose Iglesias hit a home run in the 3rd inning, his 9th of the season, and was 2-3

Eduardo Rodriguez went 6.0 innings, allowing 2 runs on 6 hits. He struck out 6 and walked 1.

Haniger's homer off of Brasier came after Kyle Schwarber committed an error at 1st base.

Austin Davis pitched the final out of the 7th inning. Kaleb Ort and Josh Taylor combined to pitch the 8th inning.

Manager Alex Cora on the game

With the loss, and Toronto's and New York's win, means that Toronto now has the top Wild Car spot. New York and Boston are tied for the 2nd wild card spot. The Mariners are just 2 games back, and Oakland is 2.5 games back.

Boston and Seattle play game 2 of the 3-game series Tuesday night. The pregame starts at 9:10 with the 1st pitch at 10:10 on 101.9 The Rock.