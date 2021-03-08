Red Sox Fall to Braves 5-4 Off Monday

The Boston Red Sox fell to the Atlanta Braves 5-4 Sunday afternoon and are now 3-4 this Spring.

Garrett Richards, in his 2nd start for the Red Sox allowed 4 runs on 3 hits in 2 innings. He walked 4 and struck out 2. Josh Winckowski, Matt Barnes, Josh Taylor and Colten Brewer each threw a scoreless inning in relief. Barnes struck out 2 in the 4th innings. Garrett Whitlock took the loss, throwing 2 innings and allowing 1 run on 4 hits, striking out 3.

The Red Sox had 9 hits on the afternoon. Enrique Hernandez batting leadoff and playing 2nd base had a double, his 3rd of the spring. Michael Chavis and Michael Gettys each had a double. Yairo Munoz was 2-2 and drove in 2 runs.

Prior to the game, the Boston Red Sox reinstated catcher Kevin Plawecki from the COVID-19 Related Injured List and added infielder/outfielder Danny Santana to Spring Training Roster as a non-roster invitee.

The Red Sox are off on Monday, March 8th. The other off day they have in March is Thursday, March 18th. The Red Sox will play Tampa Bay on Tuesday, March 9th with Nick Pivetta taking the mound for Boston.

The 2021 Regular Season begins Thursday, April 1st when the Red Sox host the Baltimore Orioles. Hear all the games on 101.9 The Rock.