Red Sox Fall to Blue Jays 6-3 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox fell to the Toronto Blue Jays 6-3 Wednesday night, April 21st at Fenway Park in the finale of a quick 2-game series. The Red Sox are now 3-3 on this 10 game homestand and 12-4 in their last 16 games.

Wednesday night Garrett Richards gave up 4 runs in the first 2 innings to put the Red Sox in a hole. He finished the night throwing 4.2 innings allowing the 4 runs on 4 hits. He struck out 2 but walked 6.

Hirokazu Sawamura came on with 2 out in the 5th inning and with runners on 1st and 2nd and struck out the batter to prevent a runner from scoring. He threw 1.1 inning allowing just 1 hit and striking out 2.

Phillips Valde pitched the 7th inning striking out 2 without allowing a hit. He has now retired the last 12 batters he's faced, 6 by strike out and hasn't allowed a hit to the last 15 batters he's faced.

Austin Brice pitched the 8th allowing 2 hits but Josh Taylor, pitching the 9th let the game get away, after the Red Sox had made the score 4-3, giving up 2 runs on 3 hits. He struck out 2 and walked 2.

Xander Bogaerts homered for the 2nd consecutive night, a solo shot in the 8th inning to make the score 4-3.

JD Martinez was 1-4 with a double and is tied for the major league lead in doubles with 8 and extra base hits (14).

Rafael Devers was 1-4 with a double and a run batted in.

Marwin Gonzalez was 2-4 with a pair of doubles.

Kike Hernandez was 1-5 with a double that drove in a run

Bobby Dalbec was 2-4 with a pair of infield singles.

For the Blue Jays, they snapped a 3 game losing streak. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was 2-3 with a double and run batted in. Bo Bichette was 2-4 reaching base 3 times with a run batted in. Marcus Semien was 2-4.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora on the game

Boston now opens a 4 game series with the Seattle Mariners on Thursday April 22nd. Nick Pivetta (2-0, 3.68 ERA) is scheduled to take the mound for Boston. Pregame starts at 6:10 with the first pitch at 7:10 on 101.9 The Rock.