Red Sox Fall to Blue Jays 2-1 Saturday August 8th

The Boston Red Sox fell to the Toronto Blue Jays 2-1 on Saturday, August 8th as the teeth of the order, Rafael Devers and JD Martinez went a combined 0-7 with Devers batting just .170 and Martinez .212 so far this season.

Red Sox starter Zach Godley went 4.0 innings allowing 3 hits, striking out 3 and walking 2. He didn't allow a run.

The Red Sox pitchers didn't allow a run until the top of the 7th inning when Heath Hembree allowed a run. Ryan Brasier came in with the bases loaded to get a strikeout to keep the game tied at 1-1.

In the 8th inning Marcus Walden allowed the game winning run on 1 hit and a walk.

The Red Sox offense was only able to muster 4 hits on the night. Xander Bogaerts was 1-2 with 2 walks and a stolen base. He's reached base safely in 13 of his last 20 plate appearances in the last 5 games.

Christian Vazquez was 1-4 with a RBI

Kevin Pillar threw out Travis Shaw at home plate to end the top of the 6th inning and also made a sensational catch in right field.

The Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays will play the final game of the 3 game series Sunday afternoon with Nathan Eovaldi scheduled to pitch for the BoSox. Pregame starts at 12:35 with the 1st pitch at 1:35 on AM 1370 WDEA