Red Sox Fall to Astros Again Losing Wednesday Night 8-3 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox fell to the Houston Astros for the 5th time this season, losing Wednesday night 8-3 at Fenway Park. The Red Sox are 1-5 against Houston this season.

Nathan Eolvaldi went 5.2 innings and was roughed up in the 3rd inning before holding Houston scoreless in the last 2.2 innings. He allowed 4 runs in the 3rd. He gave up 11 hits, 5 runs while striking out 5 and walking 3. He's now 7-3 on the season with the loss.

Xander Bogaerts was 1-3 with a home run, his 11th of the season and drove in 2 runs.

Hunter Renfroe was 1-4, hitting a RBI single in the 1st inning and gunned down Alex Bregman at the plate from right field to end the 1st inning. It was his 7th outfield assist of the season, and he nearly had another assist later in the game.

Rafael Devers was 1-4 with a double, his 19th of the season. He leads the American League in doubles.

For Houston Jake Odorizzi picked up the win, going 5.0 innings allowing 3 hits, and 3 runs. He struck out 6 and retired 12 of the final 13 batters he faced.

Alex Bregman was 3-4 with 2 doubles and a home run. Jose Altuve was 1-6 with his 10th homer in the 3rd inning. Michael Brantley was 3-5

Manager Alex Cora on the game

The good news for the Red Sox was that the Tampa Bay Rays fell to the Washington Nationals 9-7 in 11 innings, so the Red Sox stay 1.5 games back in 2nd place.

The Red Sox play the Houston Astros Thursday night, in the final game of the 3 game series and for the final time in the regular season. Eduardo Rodriguez (5-4) pitches for Boston. Hear the pregame starting at 6:10 and first pitch at 7:10 on AM 1370 WDEA