Red Sox Fall in 10 Innings – Lose to Blue Jays 6-2 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox wasted a superb pitching performance by Martin Perez, losing to the Toronto Blue Jays 6-2 in 10 innings, on Thursday, September 3rd. It was their 4th consecutive loss.

Perez went 6.2 innings, and held the Blue Jays hitless through 6 innings. He allowed 2 hits in the 7th inning, and was charged with 1 run. He struck out 5 and walked 3

Phillips Valdez who had been so reliable from the bullpen was charged with the loss, allowing 4 runs, on 2 hits, both home runs in the 10th. Teoscar Hernandez hit his 13th homer a 3-run shot and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. followed with a solo homer.

Jackie Bradley Jr. gave the Red Sox a lead in the 2nd inning, a solo shot, his 4th of the year. It was the 2nd consecutive night he had homered.

JD Martinez was 3-5 with a double. The 3 hits matched his season high which he accomplished Opening Day and on August 10th.

Teoscar Hernandez ended the night 2-4, scoring 2 runs and driving in 3. Cavan Biggio was 1-3 with a double. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. was 2-5 and Joe Panik was 2-4.

Boston and Toronto will play a doubleheader Friday afternoon. With the new rules in 2020, the games will each be 7 innings. The pregame starts at 3:10 with the 1st pitch of game 1 at 4:10 on 101.9 The Rock. The 2nd game will begin 30 minutes after the end of game 1.