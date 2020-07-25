Red Sox Drop Game to Orioles 7-2 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox dropped Game 2 of the 60 game Summer Season, falling to the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday afternoon, July 25th, 7-2 at Fenway Park

The Red Sox trailed 5-0 at the end of the 2nd inning as the Orioles scored 3 runs in the top of the 1st and added 2 runs in the top of the 2nd inning.

Martin Perez made his Red Sox debut, pitching 5 innings, allowing 5 runs on 6 hits. He struck out 2 and walked 2. 4 of the runs were earned.

Heath Hembre tossed a perfect 6th inning, retiring the side on 14 pitches. Dylan Covey allowed 2 runs in the 7th inning. He pitched the 7th and 8th inning, allowing the 2 runs on 3 hits. Josh Osich pitched the 9th for Boston, striking out 1 and allowing a hit.

Jackie Bradley Jr. was 2-4 while JD Martinez was 2-4. JBJ made his 1st spectacular catch of the season

Alex Verdugo making his Red Sox debut was 3-4, scoring a run. Kevin Plawecki making his first start for the Red Sox behind the plate was 1-3 driving in a run in the 6th inning.

Mitch Moreland was 1-4 with a solo homer in the 6th inning.

Alex Cobb was the winning pitcher for the Orioles, going 5.1 inning, allowing 1 run on 4 hits. He struck out 6 and didn't walk anyone.

The Red Sox and Orioles will play the final game of the 3 game series Sunday afternoon. The pregame starts at 12:35 with the first pitch at 1:35 on 101.9 The Rock.