Red Sox Drop Game Monday to Braves 5-3 Will Play Rays Tuesday at 1 p.m.

The Boston Red Sox lost their 2nd consecutive Spring Training game, losing to the Atlanta Braves 5-3 in a 7 inning contest on Monday, March 1st.

Garrett Richards, making his Red Sox debut, was rocky. He went 2 innings allowing 2 runs, on 3 hits and walked 2. It would have been worse, for the new "Mercy Rule" that Major League Baseball has adapted whereby managers can end an inning after a pitcher has thrown 20 pitches, regardless of how many outs or runners on base there are. Richards came back for the 2nd inning for a 1-2-3 inning.

The Red Sox had 5 errors in the game. Jeter Downs had 2 errors, with Bobby Dalbec, Marwin Gonzalez and Thad Ward each having 1 error.

6 Red Sox pitchers scattered 5 hits throughout the 7 innins.

The Red Sox only managed 5 hits. Yairo Munoz and Kole Cottam each had a double.

Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts missed his 2nd spring training game, and is expected to miss more with right shoulder soreness.

The Red Sox will take on Tampa Bay Tuesday, March 2nd from JetBlue Park. Martin Perez will start for the Red Sox on the mound.

The Red Sox open the regular season on Thursday, April 1st, against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park.