Red Sox Drop Exhibition Game to Blue Jays 8-6 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox lost to the Toronto Blue Jays 8-6 on Tuesday night, July 21st at Fenway Park. It was the first of 2 exhibition games prior to the start of the Summer Season on Friday, July 24th.

Ryan Weber was effective for the 1st 5 of the 6 innings he pitched, allowing 4 runs on 6 hits including a home run to Rowdy Tellez, the Blue Jay designated hitter. He struck out 6 while walking just 1.

Matt Barnes pitched 1 inning, allowing 1 hit, a homer by left fielder Derek Fisher. He struck out 1. Brandon Workman pitched a scoreless 8th inning, striking out 1 while not allowing a hit. Ryan Brasier took the loss, allowing 3 hits and 3 runs in the 9th inning, including a homer to Derek Fisher, his 2nd of the game.

The Red Sox jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the 1st inning as 1st baseman Mitch Moreland hit a 3 run homer. JD Martinez added a 2-run shot to right field in the bottom of the 5th inning.

Rafael Devers had 2 hits and Andrew Benintendi batting lead-off had a double.

The Red Sox and Blue Jays will play again Wednesday night, with the pregame beginning at 7:25 and first pitch at 7:30 on 101.9 The Rock. The Red Sox will send Zack Godley to the mound to start the game.

Prior to Tuesday's game the Boston Red Sox announced the acquisition of right-handed pitcher Dylan Covey from the Tampa Bay Rays. He has been added to the Club Player Pool. Left-handed pitcher Bobby Poyner has been removed from the Club Player Pool but remains in the organization. The Club Player Pool stands at 59 out of a possible 60

The Red Sox open the Summer Season Friday night, July 24th against the Baltimore Orioles with the pregame starting at 6:30 and 1st pitch at 7:30 on 101.9 The Rock.