Red Sox Drop 5th in a Row – Lose to Tigers 4-2 Tuesday [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox lost their 5th game in a row, dropping the opening game of the 3-game series with the Detroit Tigers Tuesday night, 4-2

Boston led 2-0 before Detroit added a run in the 2nd inning. But the Tigers tied the score in the bottom of the 4th inning and added another run in the 5th inning before getting an insurance run in the 7th inning.

Before the game the Red Sox reinstated Marwin Gonzalez from the injured list and placed closer Matt Barnes on the COVID Injured List. It was determined after the game that Barnes did not have COVID and is expected to be available Wednesday night.

JD Martinez drove in the 1st run of the game and was 2-3

Hunter Renfroe hit his 17th homer of the season, a solo homer in the 2nd inning.

Christian Vazquez was 2-4

Jarred Duran batted leadoff as Kike Hernandez had the night off and was 2-5.

On the mound, Garrett Richards went 4.0 innings and took the loss. He's 6-7 on the season. He allowed 5 hits and 3 runs. He struck out 5 and walked 2.

Hirakazu Sawamura pitched a scoreless 5th inning and Hansel Robles pitched a scoreless 6th inning.

Yacksel Rios pitched the 7th inning, striking out the side but allowing the insurance run with 2 outs

Austin Davis pitched the 8th inning, striking out 1.

For the Tigers Miguel Cabrera hit his 11th home run, his 498th career homer. Akil Baddoo and Jonathan Schoop each had a double.

Manager Alex Cora on the game

The Tampa Bay Rays lost to thee Seattle Mariners 4-2. The Red Sox are 1 game back in 2nd place on Wednesday morning.

The Red Sox and Tigers will play game 2 Wednesday night. Eduardo Rodriguez is scheduled to start for Boston with the pregame beginning at 6:10 p.m. and 1st pitch at 7:10 p.m. on AM 1370 WDEA.