Red Sox Drop 4th Straight Lose to Mets 8-3 Tuesday Night [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox losing streak has hit 4 games, as the Red Sox lost to the New York Mets Tuesday night, from Fenway Park, 8-3. It's the 2nd straight year Boston has started 1-4.

The Red Sox started off trailing after the Nets scored 3 runs in the top of the 2nd inning. Matt Hall making his Red Sox debut went 2.2 innings allowing 3 runs on 3 hits striking out 3 and walking 2. Austin Brice lasted just 1.2 innings allowing 2 runs on 2 hits including a 2 run homer by JD Drew that hit the Pesky Pole in right field.

Colten Brewer pitched well, going 2.2 innings striking out 4, without walking a batter and allowing just 1 hit. Brewer has now made 10 straight scoreless appearances dating back to September 9, 2019, and has thrown 4 scoreless innings this season.

Ryan Brasier was torched for 3 runs on 3 hits in the 8th, before Brandon Workman pitched the 9th, allowing just 1 hit.

Offensively, Kevin Pillar was 3-4 with 2 doubles, driving in a run.Jose Peraza was 2-4. Kevin Plawecki, making his 2nd start of the season was 3-4 with a double and Rafael Devers was 2-4 with a double

The Mets scored 15 runs in the 2 game sweep, after scoring just 5 runs in their opening series against the Atlanta Braves

David Peterson, making his major league debut, pitched 5.2 innings for the win, allowing 7 hits, 2 runs and struck out 3 while walking 2

JD Davis was 2-3 with a 2 run homer.. Jeff McNeil was 2-5 with a double driving in 2 runs.

The Red Sox and Mets will now play a 2 game series from Citi Field in New York. Boston (1-4) will send Nathan Eovaldi who won on Opening Day, to the mound. The Mets will send Jacob deGrom to the mound. The pregame starts at 6:10 with the 1st pitch at 7:10 on AM 1370 WDEA