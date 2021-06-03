Red Sox Drop 3rd Straight Lose to Astros 2-1 [PHOTOS]

The Boston Red Sox dropped their 3rd straight Wednesday night, losing to the Houston Astros 2-1, as Nick Pivetta lost his 1st game as a Red Sox.

Pivetta pitched well. He went 6.0 innings allowing 2 runs on 3 hits. He struck out 9 and walked 2. The trio of Darwinzon Hernandez, Hirakazu Sawamura and Josh Taylor went 2.0 innings, allowing just 1 hit and striking out 1.

The issue for the Red Sox... squandered opportunities. They had the bases loaded in the 1st inning and managed only 1 run, on a bases loaded walk.

Red Sox bats only managed 7 hits on the night. Kike Hernandez is scuffling in the lead-off spot and was 0-4. Bobby Dalbec was 0-3. Danny Santana was 0-1 and is hitting .167

Rafael Devers who was getting brutalized by fastballs went 2-4. Christian Arroyo was also 2-4

Of Houston's 4 hits, 3 were doubles, by Carlos Correa, Kyle Tucker and Alex Bregman

Framber Valdez after some early wildness, settled down and held Boston in check. He went 7.0 innings allowing 5 hits. He struck out 10 and walked 2

Manager Alex Cora on the game.

The Yankees beat the Rays 4-3, Wednesday, so Boston remains in 2nd place 2.0 games behind Tampa Bay.

The Red Sox and Astros close out the 4 game series on Thursday afternoon. Martin Perez (3-2) is set to pitch for Boston with the pregame starting at 1:10 and first pitch at 2:10 on AM 1370 WDEA.