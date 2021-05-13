Red Sox Drop 3rd in a Row – Fall to A’s 4-1 Wednesday Night [VIDEO]

The Red Sox's hitting woes continue, as they were held to just 5 hits Wednesday night, after being held to 4 hits in their previous 2 games. The result.. A 3rd consecutive loss, this time to the Oakland A's 4-1 Wednesday night at Fenway Park.

Eduardo Rodriguez lost for the 1st time this season and is now 6-1. He threw 6.0 innings, allowing 4 runs on 7 hits. He struck out a season high 9 and walked just 1.

Eduard Bazardo, who was recalled when Nick Pivetta went on the COVID related Injured List after developing a reaction to his 2nd shot, went 2.0 innings striking out 2, and allowing just 1 hit. Pivetta is expected to make his next start Friday.

Austin Brice pitched a scoreless 9th inning, striking out 1.

Hunter Renfro was 1-4 with a double, and threw out Matt Chapman in the 2nd inning as he tried to stretch a double into a triple. It was his 4th outfield assist in 2021

Marwin Gonzalez was 2-3 with 2 doubles and leads the American League with 6 doubles in the month of May.

Rafael Devers doubled in the 8th inning.

James Kapriellian making his 1st career start picked up the win for the A's, going 5.0 innings, allowing 4 hits, 1 run while striking out 6 and walking 3.

Ramon Laureano was ejected in the 3rd inning by home plate ump, Ryan Willis.

Manager Alex Coro on the loss.

The Red Sox and A's will play the final game of the 3 game series Thursday night, with the pregame starting at 6:10 and 1st pitch at 7:10 on 101.9 The Rock.