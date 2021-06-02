Red Sox Drop 2nd Game to Astros Tuesday 5-1 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox dropped their 2nd game in a row to the Houston Astros in Houston, Tuesday night, losing 5-1. Luis Garcia held the Red Sox bats in check, allowing just 5 hits over 7.0 innings.

Garrett Richards was the tough luck loser for the Red Sox. He pitched 6.0 innings allowing 2 runs on 4 hits. Unfortunately 1 of those hits was a lead-off home run to Jose Altuve, his 8th of the season in the 1st inning. Richards struck out 5 and walked 4.

Hirakazu Sawamura was charged with 3 runs, although only 1 was earned in 0.1 innings pitched. He walked 2 and allowed a hit. Garrett Whitlock pitched 1.2 innings, allowing 3 hits, no runs, striking out and walking 2.

Alex Verdugo had 2 hits for Boston. Hunter Renfroe hit his 11th double of the season. Danny Santana and Christian Vazquez each singled for Boston.

Manager Alex Cora on the game.

The good news for Sox fans is that Tampa Bay finally lost. The bad news was that the Yankees beat them 5-3 in 11 innings. Those 2 teams play again Wednesday night. The Red Sox are in 2nd place, 2.0 games behind Tampa Bay.

The Red Sox and Astros play game 3 of the 4 game series Wednesday night. Nick Pivetta (6-0) is scheduled to start for Boston with the pregame starting at 7:10 and first pitch at 8:10 on 101.9 The Rock.