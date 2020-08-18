Red Sox Doubled Up by Yankees Lose 6-3 Monday

The Boston Red Sox' losing streak reached 8 games as they were swept by the New York Yankees 6-3 on Monday night, August 17th.

Martin Perez started the game for the Red Sox, lasting 3 innings before the rain delay. He allowed 3 runs on 2 hits with 1 strikeout and 3 walks.

Josh Osich came on in relief and went 2 innings, giving up 2 runs and 2 hits, including 2 homers. Josh Taylor made his season debut, going 1 scoreless inning, striking out 1. Austin Brice allowed 1 hit and 1 run, again another homer before Heath Hembree pitched a scoreless 8th inning.

The Red Sox managed 8 hits on the night. Christian Vazquez was 2-3. Jose Peraza had a triple and Alex Verdugo and Jonathan Arauz each had a double.

The Yankees only had 5 hits, but 4 of them were homers. Luke Voit had 2 homers, Thairo Estrada and Aaron Hicks each hit 1 homer.

The Boston Red Sox open a 2 game series at home against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night, August 18th with the pregame starting at 6:30 and first pitch at 7:30 on AM 1370 WDEA.