Red Sox Doubled Up by Rays – Lose 8-4 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox lost to the Tampa Bay Rays 8-4 on Tuesday night, July 5th as Tampa Bay scored 4 runs in the 6th inning.

Nick Pivetta went 5.2 innings, allowing 8 hits and 7 runs. He struck out 4 and walked 2.

Jake Diekman came on and recorded the final out in the 6th inning.

Hansel Robles pitched the 7th inning allowing 1 run and 1 hit, while walking 2. He struck out 1.

Tyler Danish pitched the 8th and 9th innings allowing 1 hit and walking 1, while striking out 3.

Xander Bogaerts back in the line up with stitches in his thigh was 1-3 with a 2-run home run in the 1st inning and a sacrifice fly in the 7th inning, driving in 3 runs. It was his 1st homer since June 3rd.

Trevor Story hit a solo home run in the 2nd inning. It was his 2nd homer in as many games.

JD Martinez was 3-5 with a pair of doubles. He is tied for the team lead in doubles with Rafael Devers. They both have 27 on the season.

Jarren Duran was 2-4 with a double and single and stole a base. He's 5-6 in stolen base attempts this season.

Nathan Eovaldi and Garrett Whitlock each threw simulated games before the game as they work their way back from injuries.

Manager Alex Cora on the game.

Boston and Tampa Bay will play the final game of the 3-game series Wednesday night. The Red Sox will bring up Brayan Bello who will make his major league debut. The Red Sox will have to clear a roster spot for Bello, with rumors that Hansle Robles has been designated for assignment (h/t Boston Red Sox website). The pregame starts at 6:10 with the 1st pitch at 7:10 on AM 1370 WDEA.