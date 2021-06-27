Red Sox Double Up Yankees 4-2 Saturday [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox beat the New York Yankees at Fenway Park Saturday night, 4-2 and remained undefeated (5-0) against the Yankees this season. The win moved the Red Sox to a season-high-tying 15 games above .500 (46-31) for the 4th time this season.

Nathan Eovaldi improved to 8-4 with 7.2 innings of 7 hit baseball. He struck out 6 and didn't walk a batter

Hirakazu Sawamura walked 3 batters and didn't record a out. Adam Ottavino came on to get the last out in the 8th inning and pitched the 9th, allowing 2 hits and 1 run, as he picked up his 5th save of the season. Ottavino came on in the 8th with bases loaded and 2 outs, and got a groundout, stranding all 3 runners.

Xander Bogaerts was 3-3 with a double, and a RBI.

Hunter Renfroe was 3-4 with a RBI. In his last 16 games, dating back to June 8th he has driven in 13 runs. He has a 6 game hitting streak.

Kike Hernandez and Bobby Dalbec each drove in runs with sacrifice flies.

Connor Wong made his first start behind the plate. He singled to right field in the 2nd inning. It was his first major league at bat and first hit.

For the Yankees, DJ LeMahieu was 4-5 with a home run. Aaron Judge was 2-4

The Tampa Bay Rays crushed the Los Angeles Angels 13-3 Saturday, and remain a half game ahead of the Red Sox in 1st place in the AL East. The Yankees are now 6 games out of first place, in 3rd place, a half game in front of the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Red Sox and Yankees conclude their 3 game series Sunday afternoon. The pregame starts at 12:10 and 1st pitch at 1:10 on 101.9 The Rock