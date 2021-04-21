Red Sox Double Up Blue Jays 4-2 [VIDEO]

For the 9th time in 18 games the Boston Red Sox came from behind, doubling up the Toronto Blue Jays 4-2 on Tuesday night, April 20th at Fenway Park. It's the Major League's best 9th come from behind victory. Give the Red Sox a lead? They're a perfect 12-0 when holding a lead at any point.

Tuesday night Eduardo Rodriguez pitched at Fenway for the first time since 2019. He went 6.0 innings allowing 2 runs on 3 hits (2 homers) and struck out 6 while walking just 1. He's now 3-0 on the season.

Matt Andriese pitched a scoreless and hitless 7th inning, retiring all 3 batters he faced.

Adam Ottavino pitched a scoreless and hitless 8th inning.

Matt Barnes picked up his 3rd save of the season, pitching the 9th inning. He allowed a hit and struck out 1. Of the 32 batters Barnes has faced this season, only 5 have reached base, 3 hits, 2 walks. He has struck out 1.

Xander Bogaerts hit his 1st homer of the season, a 3 run shot in the 4th inning. He also doubled, finishing the night 2-4.

Christian Arroyo was 3-4 with a double and Bobbly Dalbec was 2-3 with a triple. It was his 1st career triple and the Red Sox's 1st triple of 2021.

For the Blue Jays Bo Bichette hit his 5th homer of the season and Randal Grichuk hit his 2nd homer of the season.

Hyun Jin Ryu went 5.0 innings allowing 8 hits, and 4 runs while striking out 2.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora on the win.

Boston and Toronto will play the final game of the quick 2 game series Wednesday night. Garrett Richards (0-1, 6.00 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Red Sox. The pregame starts at 6:10 with the first pitch at 7:10 on 101.9 The Rock.